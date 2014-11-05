Motorola Moto Maxx with 5.2-inch QHD display announced

Motorola has announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Motorola Moto Maxx which is the global variant of the Droid Turbo, as expected.

The phone has a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, making pixel density of 565ppi. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.7GHz quad core Snapdragon 805 processor with 600MHz Adreno 420 GPU, 3 GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

There is a 21MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and 4K recording support. It also has 2 MP front facing camera. It runs on Android 4.4.4 Kitkat OS and is powered by a 3900mAh battery.

The Motorola Moto Maxx comes in Black color and is priced at 2199 Brazilian Real (approx. $875). It will be available from November 8 in Brazil and from mid-November in Maxico. The phone will launch in Latin America soon.

Motorola Moto Maxx Specifications