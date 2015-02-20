Microsoft officially launches Lumia 532 and Lumia 435 in India

Microsoft Mobiles has launched its two new smartphones in the Indian market – the Lumia 532 and the Lumia 435.

The Microsoft Lumia 435 features a 4 inch display with 480×800 pixels resolution and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual core Snapdragon 200 processor. It runs on Windows Phone 8.1 operating system and has 8 GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM and supports 128 GB micro SD card.

Connectivity options on the smartphone includes Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi DLNA and GPS with A-GPS. The phone comes with a 2 MP rear fixed-focus camera and a VGA front facing camera along with a 1560mAh battery which can offer up to 11.7 hours of talktime on 3G.

The Lumia 532 features a 4 inch display with 480×800 pixels resolution and runs on Windows Phone 8.1 operating system. It is powered by a 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 200 quad core processor along with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot with capacity of 128GB.

There is a 5 MP rear camera and a VGA front facing camera. It is powered by a 1560mAh battery which can provide 12 hours of 3G talk-time.

All Lumia 532 and Lumia 435 owners on Airtel subscriptions will get 500 MB internet pack per month, free of cost for 2 months. Also, users will get 6 months of Truecaller Premium subscription worth Rs. 360 for free. There are few other offers with the purchase of the phone.

Both phones comes in four color options – White, Black, Orange and Green. The Lumia 435 is priced at Rs. 5,999 while the Lumia 532 is priced at Rs. 6,499. The phones will be available in two variants – Single SIM and Dual SIM.