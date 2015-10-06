Lenovo Vibe P1 and P1M to launched in India later this month

Lenovo launched two new smartphones – Lenovo Vibe P1 and Vibe P1M at IFA 2015 in Berlin. Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch those devices in India by the end of this month.

The Lenovo Vibe P1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, making 401 ppi pixel density. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it.

It is powered by the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. The internal storage is 32GB and also features a microSD card slot which is capable of taking up to 128GB.

There is a 13 megapixel rear facing camera with phase detection autofocus and dual LED flash, along with a 5 megapixel front facing camera. It supports dual SIM and 4G LTE connectivity.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which should help the phone last a couple of days. It also features a dedicated Power Saving Mode button and the phone can also work as a power bank to charge other devices.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Vibe P1m is a lighter version of P1 in all respects. It has a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display and is powered by the Mediatek MT6735P quad-core processor clocked at 1GHz and 2GB of RAM.

There is a 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot which can accomodate card of up to 32GB. It features an 8 megapixel rear facing camera and a 5 megapixel front facing camera.

It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and like P1, it also has a dedicated button to switch to power saving mode and can act as a power bank. The phone also supports dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity.

The Vibe P1 was launched for $279, while the Vibe P1m was launched at $159. The pricing of the phone will be announced at the time of launch in India. We expect the P1 to be priced around Rs. 18,00 and P1m to be priced around Rs. 10,000.