Huawei G7 Plus with Snapdragon 616 SoC launched

Huawei has silently launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Huawei G7 Plus, which is the successor of the G7.

The phone sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes with a 2.5D glass to give better touch perception.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card.

There is a 13 megapixel rear facing camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. It also has a 5 megapixel front facing camera.

Below the camera module, the company has also also included a fingerprint scanner. It can also be used to take photographs by placing finger on the scanner.

The device comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop with EMUI 3.1 on top and the company has also announced that the Android 6 Marshmallow update will be roll out by February 2016 end.

It is powered by a 3000mAh battery which is claimed to provide 320 minutes of talk-time and up to 300 hours on stand by.

The Huawei G7 Plus is available in three different colors – Silver, Gold and Gray. It is priced at $385, which is approximately Rs. 26,000.