Vivo X6 and X6 Plus with 4GB RAM launched

As expected, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo X6 and the Vivo X6 Plus. Both the devices comes in a metal body.

The only difference between both the devices is the screen size. The X6 comes with a 5.2-inch display while the X6 Plus comes with a bigger 5.7-inch display. Both the phone has AMOLED display, and 2.5D glass with Gorilla Glass for protection.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz, along with 4GB of RAM. The X6 comes with a 32GB of internal storage while the X6 Plus comes with a 64GB of internal storage.

There is also an option to expand the storage with a microSD card. There is a 13 megapixel rear facing camera with LED flash and a phase detection autofocus along with an 8 megapixel front facing camera.

Both the smartphones runs on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 2.5 on top.

The X6 is backed by a 2400mAh battery while the X6 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery. If you wish to go for a 4000mAh battery, you will have to toss in another $30.

The device just measures 6.85mm in thickness and comes with Yamaha digital surround sound chip and a dedicated amplifier. The company has also included a fingerprint scanner on the phone.

The Vivo X6 has been priced at CNY 2600 which is around $390 while the Vivo X6 Plus is priced at CNY 3200 which is around $469.