Panasonic Eluga Mark with fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11,990

Panasonic has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone – the Panasonic Eluga Mark in the Indian market, priced at Rs. 11,990.

The phone comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 615 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

There is a 13 megapixel rear facing camera with LED flash and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. It runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system and is powered by a 2500mAh battery.

The Dual SIM smartphone also supports 4G LTE connectivity along with 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The company has also included a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device that allows users to store up to 8 fingerprints.

Commenting on the launch of the device, Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said,

With the growing use of smartphones for a wider range of high-risk activities such as access to cloud data and private information, mobile security is a top priority for users. This control-sensitive device, which achieves complex tasks with the press of a finger or a swipe of the thumb, is personalized for the user and protects the smartphone investment. We are approaching an end of the year which brings our portfolio for 2015 to a total of 16 new devices launch with a few more to come. In 2016 we would be focusing on “Make in India” and 4G enabled devices by targeting international markets and regions.

The Panasonic Eluga Mark will be available in two different color options – Royal Gold and Metallic Grey, for a price of Rs. 11,990.

The smartphone will compete against Coolpad Note 3 which also comes with a fingerprint scanner and a 5.5-inch HD display, but has 3GB of RAM and is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India.