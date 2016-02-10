Lenovo K4 Note to be available in open sale from February 15

Lenovo has today announced that it’s recently launched smartphone – Lenovo K4 Note will be available in open sale from 15th February.

The phone, for which the company had received more than 1.1 million unique registrations, including for ANT VR headset, has managed to sell 1,80,000 units.

Along with the phone’s availability in open sale, the company will also be introducing the new white color for the smartphone. It will be available via Amazon India.

To remind you of the specs, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 64-bit 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek CPU, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable memory, 13MP/5MP cameras, dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, and a 3,300mAh battery.

The Lenovo K4 Note is priced at Rs 11,999, while its ANT VR bundle is priced at Rs. 12,499. The ANT VR headset is also available separately for Rs 1,299.