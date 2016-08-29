Moto G4 Play to launch in India on September 6

Ads by Google

Lenovo recently launched Moto G’s fourth generation series in India. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the most affordable smartphone in the G4-series — the Moto G4 Play.

The Moto G4 Play, which was originally announced in May this year, will now officially launch in India on September 6 and will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

The phone features a 5-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor, clocked at 1.2GHz, with Adreno 306 GPU.

As for the memory, the smartphone will be available in two variants – 1GB RAM with 8GB internal storage and 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal storage. The company has also included a microSD card slot to expand storage.

There is a 8 MP rear facing camera with f/2.2 lens and LED flash, and a 5 MP front facing camera. The handset runs on Android Marshmallow, and is powered by a 2600mAh battery.

Currently, it is not known if the company will announced both variants in India or not. The Moto G4 Play will be available in White and Black colors, exclusively through Amazon. However, the phone’s pricing will be revealed on 6th September.

From the marketing activity of the company and the specs mentioned, it seems that the phone will be priced in the entry-level segment. In entry-level segment, it will compete with the likes of Coolpad Note 3 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi 3S.



