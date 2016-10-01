Gionee S6 Pro with 4GB RAM launched in India at Rs 23,999

Ads by Google

Gionee has launched its latest smartphones in the country — the Gionee S6 Pro. The phone was initially launched in China a couple of months ago.

The metal-clad smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD panel. The 2.5D curved display also features a Gorilla Glass as a protective layer on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. The octa-core processor has eight Cortex A53 cores capable of going up to a clock speed of 1.8GHz.

As of the internal storage, the phone packs 64GB of internal storage. However, it also comes with a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand storage upto 128GB.

Gionee S6 Pro comes with a 13 MP autofocus camera at the back and an 8 MP selfie shooter at front. The primary camera has PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture and a LED flash.

The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G connectivity along with VoLTE (Voice over LTE). Usual set of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth are present. As of the connectivity port, it has USB Type-C port with support for OTG.

Furthermore, the S6 Pro also comes with a fingerprint scanner. The sensor has been integrated in the home button. The phone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, and is powered by a 3130mAh battery.

The Gionee S6 Pro is priced at Rs 23,999 and will be available in Rose Gold and Gold color variants, through both – online and offline channels.

Gionee S6 Pro Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS

Processor: 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB + 128GB expandable

Camera: 13 MP rear + 8 MP front facing

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Battery: 3130mAh



