Honor 8 with dual-camera setup launched in India for Rs. 29,999

Honor, the wholly owned subsidiary of Huawei, has today announced the launch of its flagship smartphone in India — Honor 8. The phone was originally announced in July this year. The phone comes in a metal chassis and has an elegant look.

The key features of the Honor 8 smartphone includes dual-camera setup at the back, something that we have already seen in Huawei P9 smartphone. It also has an 8 MP front facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

In this device, the company has included two 12 megapixel rear cameras. The primary lens of the dual camera is integrated with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, BSI CMOS sensor, laser autofocus, and 1080p video recording capability. The secondary lens focuses on in-depth information of the subject, and to absorb better lighting.

As of the other specifications, the Honor 8 comes with a 5.2-inch full HD 1080p display with 2.5D glass on front. It is powered by Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.3GHz.

The phone will be available in two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also supports expandable memory of up to 128GB.

It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based company’s own Emotion UI 4.1. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery with fast-charging technology that charges the device to 47 percent in just 30 minutes.

The device also features a fingerprint sensor, that is touted to unlock the device in just 0.4 seconds and can also be used for customisable app launcher.

As of connectivity options, the smartphone supports 4G with VoLTE and a smart dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz). Along with Hybrid dual-SIM, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and Infrared sensor.

The Honor 8 smartphone will be available in four colors – Pearl White, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Gold. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India, and will be available online as well as in offline retail stores. At this price point, the phone will be competing against the likes of OnePlus 3 in India.

Honor 8 Key Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Processor: 2.3GHz HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core

Memory: 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage

Camera: dual 12 MP rear camera and 8 MP front facing

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Emotion UI 4.1

Other features: Fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C

Dimensions: 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm, weighs 153 grams

Battery: 3000mAh non-removable



