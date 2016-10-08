LYF Flame 7S and Wind 4S launched in India for Rs 3499 and Rs 7699

Ads by Google

Reliance Retail has launched its two new entry level smartphones – LYF Flame 7S and Wind 4S in India. The Flame 7S is priced at Rs. 3,499, while the Wind 4S is priced at Rs. 7,699.

Given that the Flame 7S costs just Rs. 3,499, we are not expecting much from the phone. It comes with a 4-inch WVGA display, with screen resolution of 840 x 480 pixels. On top of that, the company has added a layer of Asahi Dragontrail Glass for protection.

The phone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Streadtrum SC9830A processor with Mali400 MP2 GPU, along with 1GB of RAM. It has got 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for expand the storage up to 32GB.

It packs a 5 MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash and a VGA front-facing camera. The dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system.

Like every other LYF smartphone, this one too comes with 4G connectivity support. Apart from 4G, it also supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. The phone is powered by a 1800mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Wind 4S is a budget phone with a 5-inch HD screen. However, it sports HD display, with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor, clocked at 1.3 GHz.

The phone packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage and supports expandable memory up to 128GB through microSD card. It has 8 MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera.

It supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. It comes with a 4000mAh battery, making sure that you can go through the day without having to plug-in a charger.

Like Flame 7S, this one too runs on an older version of Android operating system, Android 5.1 Lollipop. The The Wind 4S is available in Black, Brown and Blue colours.



