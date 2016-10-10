Xiaomi launches Mi Max Prime for Rs. 19,999

Ads by Google

Xiaomi has today launched a new upgraded version on its big-screened budget smartphone Mi Max. The newly launched phone, dubbed as Mi Max Prime, is priced at Rs. 19,999.

The major difference between the Mi Max and the new Mi Max Prime is the processor. While the regular variant was powered by a Snapdragon 650 processor, the Mi Max Prime is powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 652 SoC.

The phone comes with a 4GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is a support for microSD card of up to 256GB.

It flaunts a massive 6.44-inch Full HD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, with a layer of Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The phone runs on MIUI 8, based on Android Marshmallow.

There is a 16 megapixel rear facing camera with PDAF, a single LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and a 5 megapixel front facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle view.

It comes with the usual set of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS with Glonass 802.11ac and a hybrid SIM slot. It also features a fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster.

The most notable and one of the biggest selling point of the Mi Max is its long-lasting 4850 mAh battery. The high capacity battery ensures that your phone has enough power to take you through the day.

The Xiaomi Mi Max Prime will be available in three colors — Dark Grey, Gold and Silver, for a price of Rs. 19,999.

Xiaomi is also coming up with a Diwali sale that will run for three days, from 17th October. The sale of the smartphone will also start from 17th October.

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Key Specs

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

6.44-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Processor: 1.8GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core

1.8GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core Memory: 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Camera: 16 MP rear facing & 5 MP front facing

16 MP rear facing & 5 MP front facing OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8

Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 Other Features: 4G LTE, Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

4G LTE, Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Battery: 4800mAh



