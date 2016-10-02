Xiaomi launches Redmi 3S+, the company’s first offline exclusive smartphone

Ads by Google

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which is known for its online-only sales strategy, has done something unexpected. The company has launched its first ever offline-only smartphone — the Xiaomi Redmi 3S+.

The Redmi 3S+ is basically a variant of Redmi 3S which was launched in India a few weeks ago. The design of the phone remains same. With this offering, the company seems to be trying to get foothold in the offline market of India.

The phone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Instead of 3GB of RAM in Redmi 3S Prime, this one comes with 2GB of RAM. All the other specs remains same.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.4GHz. As of storage, it comes with 32GB of internal storage. As of the camera, it has 13 MP rear camera with pdaf and LED flash, along with a 5 MP front facing camera.

The smartphone runs on MIUI, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. It drives power from a 4000mAh battery. It has usual set of connectivity options like 4G with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS.

There is a Hybrid SIM card slot which allows user to use the secondary SIM slot as a microSD card slot. Thus, user can also expand the storage up to 128GB. The phone also comes features a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S+ is priced at Rs 9,499. The smartphone will be manufactured in India under company’s Make In India initiative. As we said, the phone is offline exclusive and is now available in offline stores across the nation.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S+ Key Specs

Display: 5-inch HD IPS

Screen Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core

RAM + ROM: 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage

Camera: 13 MP rear facing + 5 MP front facing

OS: MIUI, based on Android Marshmallow

Battery: 4000mAh

Hybrid Dual SIM, Fingerprint Scanner

4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS + GLONASS



