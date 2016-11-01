Meizu M5 running on Yun OS 5.1 launched in China

Ads by Google

Meizu, which is going to launch its flagship smartphone in the coming days, has launched its new budget smartphone — Meizu M5.

The device sports a 5.2-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It has a 2.5D curved glass screen.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core 64-bit MediaTek MT6750 processor. It has two variants — 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM.

The 2GB RAM variant comes with 16GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM model packs 32GB of internal storage. The phone has a hybrid SIM slot, which allows you can use secondary SIM slot as a memory card slot.

On the imaging front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF), which is claimed to focus in just 0.2 seconds. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera.

The phone also comes with a mTouch 2.1 fingerprint sensor. The sensor is embedded into the home button that can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.

Connecitivity options on the phone include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0 LE and GPS / GLONASS. The phone is powered by a 3070mAh battery.

The interesting thing about the phone is its operating system. It runs on Yun OS 5.1, which is an OS developed by Alibaba. It must be noted that Alibaba is also an investor in Meizu.

While most budget smartphones from other companies comes with a metal body, the M5 has a polycarbonate body.

The Meizu M5 comes in five color options – Mint Green, Glacier White, Champanage Gold, Sapphire Blue and Matte Black. It is priced at 699 yuan (US$ 103 / Rs. 6,890) for the 2GB RAM and 899 yuan (US$ 132 / Rs. 8,860) for the 3GB RAM model.

The smartphone is already available for order in China but will go on sale from November. However, no details are available about the global roll out yet.

Meizu M5 Key Specs

Display: 5.2-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels

5.2-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels Processor: 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core processor with Mali T860 GPU

1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core processor with Mali T860 GPU Memory: 2GB RAM with 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM

2GB RAM with 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM Camera: 13 MP rear facing camera and 5 MP front facing camera

13 MP rear facing camera and 5 MP front facing camera Battery: 3070mAh

3070mAh Other Features: Fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS



