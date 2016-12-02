OnePlus 3T makes its way to India, price starts at Rs 29,999

Ads by Google

After launching the smartphone globally a few weeks back, OnePlus has finally launched OnePlus 3T in India. Earlier, the phone was launched in US, Europe and UK, where it replaced company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 3.

However, in India, OnePlus 3 is not replacing the flagship model. It has been introduced in the Indian market as an alternative for the users who don’t mind spending a little more for mild upgrade.

OnePlus 3T comes with the upgraded Snapdragon 821 processor, clocked at 2.35GHz along with 6GB of RAM. The SD 821 is said to be about 10% more powerful than the SD 820 without putting extra load on the battery.

Speaking of battery, the company has also included a larger capacity battery in this new model. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery instead of 3,000mAh battery. It also has support for the company’s own DASH Charge technology, which can fully charge the phone in just an hour.

Besides processor and battery, another major change is the front camera. The OnePlus 3T features a 16 MP front camera, which as per the company, intelligently combines pixels to gather more light and reduce noise in low light scenarios, resulting in clearer, more colorful photos in any condition.

There is a 16 MP camera paired with company’s exclusive software suite — Smart Capture, which allows users to capture the ideal shot in any environment or lighting situation. It has retained Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to ensure smoother video capture.

In terms of storage option, the phone will be available in two models — 64GB and 128GB. The OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The phone comes with fingerprint scanner with ceramic coating.

Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and GPS. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based Oxygen OS.

As of the design, the phone looks identical to OnePlus 3. The only differentiating factor is the color. Instead of Graphite, the company is offering Gunmetal color, along with Soft Gold. However, the 128GB model will only be available in Gunmetal.

The OnePlus 3T will be available in India, exclusively via Amazon India from December 14. Amazon Prime members will get exclusive access two days ahead, i.e. on December 12.

The 64GB model is priced at Rs 29,999 while the 128GB variant costs Rs 34,999. Interestingly, the OnePlus 3T would be ‘Made In India’, making it the first phone from OnePlus to be made in the country.

OnePlus 3T Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad core processor (2 x 2.35Ghz Kyro core + 2 x 1.6GHz Kyro) with Adreno 530

Memory: 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB internal storage

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB internal storage Camera: 16 MP rear with OIS + EIS, LED flash and 16 MP front camera

16 MP rear with OIS + EIS, LED flash and 16 MP front camera OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Oxygen OS

Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Oxygen OS Connectivity options: Dual SIM, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS Other features: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3,400mAh with support for DASH Charging technology



