Reliance Jio extends its free service till March 2017

Reliance Jio, which is currently in a race to acquire subscribers for its new telecom service, has announced that it is extending the free service offer till March 2017.

During the announcement, the company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the company is introducing Happy New Year Offer, under which, it is extending the free services till March 2017.

While new subscribers will get the Happy New Year Offer, existing subscribers will be automatically added to the Happy New Year Offer once the existing Jio Welcome Offer expires.

Basically, Happy New Offer from Jio is the same as the Jio Welcome Offer, except a minor change. Under Welcome Offer, the data FUP is 4GB per day, but with this new offer, the FUP is set at 1GB per day. Once user goes past 1GB, the speed will be restricted to 128 kbps.

Other than the data FUP, there is no change in the offering. You’ll still get all the following services for free — voice calling, video calling, SMS and data. Also, users will be able to use company’s apps for free — including Jio Music, Cinema, TV, etc.

As per the company, the decision to restrict high-speed 4G data pack to 1GB per day has been taken to ensure that all the Jio users get superior data experience. Interestingly, the company has announced that those who want to use high-speed data even after 1GB usage, can do so by paying nominal tariff rates. However, further details are not yet available.

Jio has claimed that more than “80% of subscribers use up to 1GB of data daily, while the remaining 20% use disproportionately more data”, which is why they are limiting data to 1GB. As per Reliance, a Jio customer is using 25 times more data than the average Indian broadband user.

It seems that the company is pushing the free services in order to hit its target of 100 million subscribers. During the announcement, the company has announced that it has already got 52 million subscribers on-board. with over 6-lakh subscribers being added every single day for the past 3 months. Mr. Ambani further added that this makes Jio the world’s fastest growing company — even ahead of WhatsApp and Facebook.

The other reason for extending the free offer might be to figure out ways to fix network issues and interconnection points from incumbent operators. While the calls drops have decreased drastically, many users are still facing such issues.



