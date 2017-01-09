EaseUS Data Recovey Wizard Review

Ads by Google

Almost everyone has lost their data at some point. Whatever may be the reason. Everyone is also aware of the data recovery software out there, but since it is believed that data recover is a difficult process, most people end do not even try to recover their data.

While there are a lot of data recovery software, today we are trying out a new one – EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard. Interestingly, the software is available for both — Windows and macOS.

Once you complete the installation process, a window prompts with an option that allows you to upgrade to the Pro version. The features of the free data recovery software are also listed there, which allows you to recover about 2GB of data. Not bad for a free version.

I’ve tested a bunch of data recovery software, and the most consistent thing I found in many of them is the complexity. However, unlike other software, this one has a simple interface and its operation is also pretty straight-forward.

In the next step, you have to define the type of file you want to recover, You just have to tick mark the type of files you would like to recover. In the next window, it will ask you to specify the drives where you would like the software to scan for your files. If the drive format is not supported by the software, it will indicate so in the status tab.

That was the final input required from the user side. Once you hit the scan button, the software will start performing its operation of attempting to find your lost files.

If the scan did not come up with result, you can try your luck with the “Deep Scan” option, which, as the name suggests, performs an in-dept scanning, which should yield more result.

After the completion of the scan, you are present with the result – a list of files that you can recover. You can filter the result with options like Date Created and File Type.

The recovery process is also very simple. Just select the folder or an individual file you would like to recovery and then click on “Recover”. Then, chose the destination where you want to save your file/folder. That’s it. It couldn’t be easier.

However, note that while the free version allows you to recover upto 2GB of data, you are limited to only 1GB until you click on the share button, placed at the bottom of the software. Once you share, your limit is expanded to 2GB.

If you want to recover more than 2GB of data, you can upgrade to the Professional version, which starts at $69.99.

Pros:

Very easy to use

Clean and simple interface

File preview before recovering

Cons:

2GB free storage; limited to 1GB if not shared on social networks

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post.



