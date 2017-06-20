OnePlus 5 launched with dual camera, 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor

OnePlus today announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone — OnePlus 5. The official announcement confirms that we already knew, thanks to the series of leaks.

As of the pricing, the global price for the OnePlus 5 is $479 for the 6GB RAM variant and $539 for the 8GB RAM variant. Globally, OnePlus will ship the phone from June 27.

The OnePlus 5 boasts of a 5.5-inch Full HD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and a pixel density of 401ppi, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is shielded with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor. OnePlus is offering two options for memory — 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

While OnePlus smartphones have been lauded for their performance, they have always lacked in the camera department. With the OnePlus 5, the company has tried to address the issue by introducing dual camera setup.

The OnePlus 5 sports a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera combination. The 16 MP sensor of the main camera features f/1.7 aperture. The 20-MP lens is the telephoto lens.

The combination of the two lens allows users to take a ‘bokeh’ style image with background blurred, while the object is in sharp focus.

The phone also gets a portrait mode and offers 2X zoom capability as well. Users can also do up to 8X zoom on the new OnePlus 5 smartphone. While the camera has EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos, it lacks OIS (Optical Image Stabilizatoin).

The camera has a Pro Mode where users can tinker with various parameters such as ISO, White balance, Shutter speed for their photos. It also supports RAW images.

The smartphone runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new OxygenOS comes with some features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.

The OnePlus 5 has retained its trademark alert slider which will allow users to switch between sound profiles. There is a fingerprint sensor that sits snug on the front, and unlocks in just 0.2 seconds.

As of connecitivity, it supports 4G VoLTE on all the major bands on FDD LTE and TDD-LTE. For LTE connectivity it has CAT 12 support and can support up to 600 Mbps download speeds, and 150 Mbps upload speeds. Further, it also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0.

OnePlus 5 packs a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support. OnePlus claims that half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure that it will last full day.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 5 has rounded corners along with chamfered edges. It looks very similar to Apple iPhone 7 Plus as the placements of various modules is also same. OnePlus further adds that the battery last for up to 20% longer thanks to the several optimizations.

The device will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Grey colors. In India, the phone will launch on July 22, and sales will begin from 4:30pm IST on June 22 itself, via Amazon India.